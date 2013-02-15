FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up 0.1 pct, local properties weigh
February 15, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 5 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 0.1 pct, local properties weigh

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended slightly higher on Friday, weighed down by large-cap financial and property stocks, with investors waiting for direction from mainland China markets which reopen next week after the long Lunar New Year holiday.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.1 percent for the day and finished the holiday-shortened, two-day trading week up 1 percent. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 0.2 percent on Friday, and rose 1.7 percent on the week.

Mainland Chinese markets will resume trading on Feb. 18.

HIGHLGHTS:

* Hong Kong property counters fell as robust sales during the holiday sparked fears of fresh government curbs on the sector. Local property developer Wharf Holdings fell 0.7 percent, while Sun Hung Kai Properties dropped 0.4 percent. Cheung Kong Holdings fell 0.3 percent.

* Chinese real estate plays gained for the second consecutive day after major mainland developers posted strong home sales in January. China Overseas Land rose 1.6 percent, while China Resources Land climbed 2.1 percent.

* Shares in Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd rose 7.7 percent to its highest since November 2010 after its January car sales jumped 67 percent year-on-year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
