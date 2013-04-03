CORRECTED-Hong Kong shares slip 0.1 pct in pre-holiday trade

(Corrects milestone in 1st and 2nd paragraphs to second loss in three days)

HONG KONG, April 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell for a second day in three on Wednesday as lower oil prices pulled down the energy sector, including Chinese giant CNOOC, in thin trade ahead of a holiday break.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 22,337.5, its second loss in three days. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.5 percent. Turnover was the lowest since Feb. 18.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings inched down 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index also slipped 0.1 percent to 2,225.3, closing just above its 100-day moving average at 2,221.8. It has remained above that technical level since mid-December.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Yingde Gases suffered its worst daily loss since its 2009 listing debut, plunging 13.9 percent in heavy volume after it named Deutsche Bank as the sole lead for a planned $150 million note offering from its Yingde Gases Investment unit.

* The stock was also hit by downgrades from CLSA, Morgan Stanley and UBS, with CLSA citing balance sheet fears after the company reported its net gearing surged from 45 to 95 percent in 2012 from a year ago.

* The Chinese energy sector was weak after local media reported that fuel prices could fall next week, following the adoption of a new petroleum pricing framework announced last week. Brent crude slipped toward $110 a barrel on Wednesday. CNOOC sank 0.9 percent.

DAY AHEAD:

* Hong Kong markets are shut for a public holiday on Thursday and will resume trading on Friday. Mainland China markets are shut for a four-day weekend from Thursday and will reopen on Monday. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)