Hong Kong shares close down 1.4 pct after China GDP underwhelms

HONG KONG, April 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares unwinded most of last week’s gains on Monday, after weaker-than-expected first quarter China GDP growth data accelerated a sell-off in cyclical sectors, compounding the gloom after several Chinese corporate profit warnings.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.4 percent at 21,772.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 2 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index shed 1.1 percent to 2,181.9, its lowest close since Dec. 24.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Zoomlion Heavy Industry tumbled 8.3 percent to its lowest closing level since September 2011 after warning on Friday that its first quarter net profit may drop by up to 80 percent.

* Zijin Mining dived 7.2 percent after gold prices sank to a 2-year low, tracking a broad slide in commodities prices after data showed China’s economic recovery unexpectedly stumbled in the first three months of 2013. The annual rate of growth eased back to 7.7 percent from the 7.9 percent set in the previous quarter and below an 8.0 percent Reuters poll consensus.