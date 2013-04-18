Hong Kong shares close down 0.3 pct in 5th straight daily loss

HONG KONG, April 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares extended losses into a fifth day on Thursday, with weakness in commodities-related counters and Apple Inc suppliers outweighing strength in Chinese property developers.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.3 percent at 21,512.5, its fifth-straight daily loss. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong also shed 0.3 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings finished a choppy day up 0.3 percent at 2,464.9. The Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.2 percent.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Apple Inc suppliers fell after the U.S. tech giant’s shares fell below $400 for the first time since December 2011. One of Apple’s chip supplier’s disappointing revenue forecast fanned fears about weakening demand for the iPhone and iPad as competition intensifies. AAC Tech slid 3.4 percent.

* Chinese property developers climbed after official data showed average new home prices across China climbed 3.6 percent last month, after a year-on-year increase of 2.1 percent in February, according to Reuters calculations from data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Thursday.

* Stocks of commodity producers were again weaker after London copper fell as much as 4 percent to below $7,000 a tonne for the first time since October 2011, sending Shanghai copper limit down.