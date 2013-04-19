FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up 2.3 pct in first gain in 6 days
April 19, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares close up 2.3 pct in first gain in 6 days

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares snapped a five-day losing streak on Friday, lifted by a resurgent Chinese financial sector as investors cheered mainland news reports pointing to increased foreign participation in the A-share market.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 2.3 percent at 22,013.6. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 3.1 percent. But they shed 0.3 and 0.6 percent this week, respectively.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 2.8 percent on the day and 2.9 percent on the week. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 2.1 percent on Friday and 1.7 percent this week.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Citic Securities spiked 7 percent and Haitong Securities soared 5.1 percent after the 21st Century Business Herald reported regulators had resumed taking quota applications under the renminbi qualified foreign institutional investor (RQFII) scheme following a suspension in February and March, citing Bosera Asset Management.

* Reports that regulators also held discussions with MSCI index managers on the potential addition of A shares into MSCI emerging market indexes, further buoyed sentiment.

* Shares of Lenovo Group surged 9.5 percent from Thursday’s 5-1/2-month closing low after the company said it was in preliminary talks about a potential acquisition. This followed a media report that IBM Corp was negotiating the sale of its x86 server hardware business to the Chinese computer maker.

