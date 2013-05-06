FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up 1 pct at near two-month high
May 6, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares close up 1 pct at near two-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares climbed to their highest in almost two months on Monday, buoyed by robust gains for commodities-related counters as prices in physical markets soared.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 22,915.1 points, its highest closing level since March 11. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.4 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed up 1.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2 percent to 2,231.2. Both indexes closed at their highest since April 22.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Chinese oil sector was a key outperformer, following higher crude oil prices, a Deutsche Bank upgrade for China Oilfield Services from “hold” to “buy” and a UBS upgrade for CNOOC from “neutral” to “buy”.

* Galaxy Entertainment soared 5.1 percent after saying it would buy buy assets in Macau’s Cotai from hotel operator and casino marketing firm Get Nice Holdings Ltd for HK$3.25 billion ($419 million).

* Sa Sa International Holdings Ltd rose 4.7 percent after Citi raised the cosmetic retailer’s target price by 45 percent following strong sales growth during the Labour Day holiday. Same-store sales growth for Sa Sa grew 17 percent in Hong Kong and Macau over the April 29-May 1 holiday, while retail sales jumped 25 percent.

