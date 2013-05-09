FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end down 0.1 pct, snap 4-day winning streak
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares end down 0.1 pct, snap 4-day winning streak

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares halted a four-day winning streak on Thursday after divergent April China consumer and producer price data sparked a rotation out of growth-sensitive counters as investors braced for more economic data in the coming days.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.1 percent at 23,211.5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.2 percent. For both indexes, it was their first loss in five days.

The Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 each shed 0.6 percent in their first loss in five and six days, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China’s April annual consumer inflation quickened to 2.4 percent, more than a 2.3 percent Reuters consensus, while producer prices saw a 14th straight monthly decline, dropping 2.6 percent, worse than an expected 2.3 percent dip.

* Exchange operator Hong Kong Exchange slid 2.8 percent to HK$130.50 after Morgan Stanley analysts trimmed their price target from HK$100 to HK$95, while cutting their earnings-per-share outlook for 2013 by 10.5 percent following HKEx’s first quarter net profit.

DAY AHEAD:

* Beijing is due to post April money supply and loan growth data any day between April 10 and 15. Chinese banks likely made 800 billion yuan ($123 billion) in new loans in April, down from 1.06 trillion yuan in March as the government sought to curb lending for some sectors while factories gripped by excess capacity cut back on borrowing.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.