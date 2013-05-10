Hong Kong shares close up 0.5 pct, Chalco jumps ahead of index review

HONG KONG, May 10 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their highest in almost three months on Friday and posted a third-straight weekly gain, led by cyclicals as investors stretched a rebound from April lows despite patchy Chinese economic data.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent on the day and 2.8 percent on the week at 23,321.2 points, its highest closing level since mid February.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.7 percent on Friday and 4.6 percent this week. Gains this week were the year’s second-best and their third consecutive.

The CSI300 closed up 0.5 percent on the day and 1.9 percent on the week. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.6 percent on Friday and 1.9 percent this week to 2,246.8 in its best weekly showing since the week ended March 22.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* China Resources Power dived 10 percent in its worst single day loss since June 2008 as its shares traded for the first time this week after being suspended on Monday. The company announced its parent was merging CR Power with China Resources Gas, whose shares fell almost 4 percent.

* Aluminum Corporation of China (Chalco) jumped 5.9 percent in Hong Kong as investors rushed to cover short bets ahead of the release of the quarterly review of the Hang Seng family of indexes after markets close for the week.

Chalco, which was excluded from the Hang Seng Index at the previous review, has been speculated as a possible exclusion from the China Enterprises Index at this review.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Beijing is due to release April data for urban investment, industrial output and retail sales on Monday.