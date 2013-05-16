FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up 0.2 pct, Tencent at record closing high
May 16, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares close up 0.2 pct, Tencent at record closing high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended the week on a loss for the first time in a month on Thursday as weak earnings for retailer Parkson weighed, although internet giant Tencent Holdings climbed on the back of robust quarterly results.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.2 percent at 23,082.7. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.6 percent. On the week, they lost 1 and 2.9 percent, respectively.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1.8 percent in its best percentage gain since April 24. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.2 percent to 2,251.7, its best day since May 3.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Losses on the week were the first since the week that ended April 17 for the Hang Seng and China Enterprises indexes. Hong Kong markets are shut for a public holiday on Friday and will resume trading on Monday.

* Tencent Holdings jumped 6.5 percent to a record closing high after posting a 37 percent rise in first quarter profit that was broadly in line with market estimates, while tripling the number of active users for its mobile chat application.

* Parkson Retail Group sank 8.5 percent to its lowest in more than seven years after same store sales growth declined 2 percent in the first quarter, while rental expenses jumped 31 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
