Hong Kong shares fall 0.5 pct in fourth straight loss

HONG KONG, April 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday, as investors remained uncertain over China’s economic recovery and weak sales hit luxury stocks.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 21,569.6 on Wednesday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.2 percent. Turnover stayed weak.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings closed down 0.1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index also fell 0.1 percent.

HIGHLGHTS:

* Luxury stocks were under pressure in Hong Kong after the world’s No.1 luxury goods group LVMH LVMH.PA said Louis Vuitton sales in Europe have been hit by weak demand from Asian tourists. In Hong Kong, Prada fell 2.3 percent, while Chinese watch retailer Hengdeli dropped 1.3 percent.

* Mainland banks were hit by media reports that foreign banks were shorting bank shares. Minsheng Bank declined 2.8 percent, while China Merchants Bank fell 1.5 percent.