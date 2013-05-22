FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close down 0.5 pct, Chinese power producers weak again
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 22, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares close down 0.5 pct, Chinese power producers weak again

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell further from a 3-1/2-month high on Wednesday, with Chinese power producers extending losses, hit by a Citi downgrade on fears that a possible tariff cut could hurt profit margins.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 23,261.08 points, its second loss after ending Monday at its highest since early February. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.3 percent.

Mainland China shares ended mixed on Wednesday, with power producers down on lingering concerns that potential coal import curbs could hurt margins.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* As of 0800 GMT, Huaneng Power plunged 8.3 percent, leading a tumble among Chinese power producers, after Citi analysts downgraded their view on the stock from “buy” to “neutral,” assuming a 2 percent tariff cut for coal-fired power plants in the third quarter.

* Guangzhou Auto Group jumped 7.4 percent the China Passenger Car Association said sales in May could increase 14 percent from a year earlier, a figure that would maintain a blistering start to the year, the official China Securities Journal reported.

DAY AHEAD:

* The HSBC China flash manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for May is due on Thursday at 0145 GMT.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.