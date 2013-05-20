FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up 1.8 pct at highest since early February
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 20, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 1.8 pct at highest since early February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares jumped to their highest since early February on Monday, led by Chinese cyclical counters, as investors chased a resurgent mainland China market which stretched a winning streak into a fourth session.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 1.8 percent at 23,493 points, its highest since Feb. 4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 1.5 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings rose 0.7 percent while the Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.8 percent in their fourth consecutive day of gains.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Chinese property sector was also lifted by data on Saturday that showed average new home prices rose in April at their fastest year-on-year pace in two years, albeit at a slower rate in April than in March.

* As of 0800 GMT, Tencent Holdings spiked 6.3 percent to another record closing high, extending gains after its robust quarterly earnings last Wednesday. Its stock price crept above HK$300, more than the average target price of HK$290.90 among the 34 analysts who cover the stock, according to Thomson Reuters StarMine.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.