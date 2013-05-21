FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end down 0.5 pct from 3-1/2-month high
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares end down 0.5 pct from 3-1/2-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell from a 3-1/2-month high on Tuesday, hurt by a series of fund raising moves and Goldman Sachs’ exit from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.5 percent at 23,366.4 points after closing on Monday at its highest since early February. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.9 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index and CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings each reversed midday losses to end up 0.2 percent for a fifth-straight daily gain.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* As of 0800 GMT, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) shed 2.1 percent after Goldman Sachs ended a seven-year investment in the country’s largest lender. The magnitude of ICBC’s loss in Hong Kong was smaller than the 2.5 percent discount Goldman offered its remaining 1.585 billion H-share stake, pointing at robust demand despite being priced at the top end of the marketed HK$5.47-$5.50 range.

* China coal plays again rose, while power producers slumped for a second day due to concerns that potential curbs on lower quality coal imports could help demand for local coal producers, while crimping the margins of power producers that rely on cheaper foreign imports.

* PICC Property & Casualty fell 2.6 percent in Hong Kong after it announced plans for a rights issue to raise a combined net 5.76 billion yuan ($938.28 million) to strengthen its capital base and improve its solvency margin.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.