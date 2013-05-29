FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close down 1.6 pct, local developers, REITs slide
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares close down 1.6 pct, local developers, REITs slide

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell for the first time in three days on Wednesday, in line with a broader sell-off in high yielding counters including property, as strong U.S. data reinforced expectations that the Fed would taper its bond buying programme.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.6 percent at 22,554.9 and is now back in negative territory for the year. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also slid 1.6 percent.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent at 2,642.6 points.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* U.S Treasuries surged to their highest levels in over a year on Tuesday after a strong consumer confidence report pointed at a more entrenched recovery in the world’s largest economy, sparking a selloff in Hong Kong property shares and REITs.

* Wharf Holdings dived 5.7 percent in its worst day since October 2011, while Link REIT slid 4.2 percent in its worst day since May 2012. The Hang Seng Property Index was a standout underperformer, falling 3 percent.

* Losses on Wednesday pushed the Hang Seng Index back into negative territory on the year. It is now down 0.5 percent in 2013, while the H-share index has shed 6 percent.

* Trading for the first time this week, Zoomlion tumbled 5.4 percent to its lowest closing level since September 2011 even after the firm rejected media reports that it provided false sales data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.