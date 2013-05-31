FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 0.4 pct, deepening May losses
May 31, 2013 / 8:12 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares close down 0.4 pct, deepening May losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell on Friday, sinking deeper into the red for the month, as month-end flows and a MSCI rebalancing weighed on markets. Oil firms and power producers were among the losers.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.4 percent at 22,392.2. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slid 0.9 percent. In May, they shed 1.5 and 2.9 percent, respectively.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 1.1 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.7 percent at 2,300.6. In May, they climbed 6.5 and 5.6 percent, respectively.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Month-end flows and a MSCI rebalancing distorted some price movements as investors again bailed on the defensive Hong Kong utilities counters. Power Assets dived 3 percent.

* Foxconn International soared 18.2 percent to its highest since April 2012, helped by a Morgan Stanley upgrade from “equal weight” to “overweight”.

* Li Ning surged 15.8 percent in its second-best ever daily gain, reversing midday losses after the company was reported by local media to have said at its annual general meeting that it sees inventory to sales ratio normalizing in the second half.

WEEK AHEAD:

* Beijing is due to release on Saturday its official Purchasing Managers’ Index, which is likely to have retreated to 50.1 in May from April’s 50.6, according to a Reuters poll.

