Hong Kong shares end down 2.2 percent at lowest since October
#Financials
June 13, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares end down 2.2 percent at lowest since October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at an eight-month low on Thursday, hurt by growing global aversion to risk and by a weak mainland market that opened for the first time this week.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 2.2 percent at 20,887 points, its lowest close since October. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong finished down 2.7 percent at its lowest since September.

The CSI300 slid 3.4 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index closed down 2.8 percent at 2,148.4 points. Both broke below chart support seen at the previous 2013 lows, and are now at their lowest since December.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* Mainland markets reopened on Thursday after a three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday at their lowest since December on weak economic data released over the weekend weighing on H-shares. Investors sold off growth-sensitive sectors such as banks and energy in heavy volumes.

* High yielding counters outperformed the broader market in a brief respite. Link Real Estate Investment Trust reversed early losses to rebound 2.4 percent after closing on Tuesday at its lowest since September. The Hong Kong market was closed on Wednesday for a holiday.

* Losses came in Hong Kong’s strongest bourse turnover since March 15, the first time it exceeded the 20-day moving average in almost two weeks.

