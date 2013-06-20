Hong Kong shares close down 2.9 pct at 9-month low

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares tumbled to their lowest in nine months on Thursday, with interest rate-sensitive counters sliding after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled a tapering of stimulus and cyclicals hurt by a weak China factory activity survey.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 2.9 percent at 20,382.9 points, its lowest close since Sept. 13. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings dived 3.3 percent. Turnover in Hong Kong spiked to the highest in a week.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-shares listings shed 3.3 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index sank 2.8 percent. Both closed at fresh six-month lows.

HIGHLIGHTS:

* The Hang Seng benchmark broke below chart support at September 2012 lows at about 20,485, pointing to further losses ahead. The H-share index’s relative strength index (RSI) dipped to 17.7, suggesting it is at its most technically oversold levels since June 1998.

* High dividend-yielding sectors such as Hong Kong property and real estate investment trusts (REITs) dived as U.S. bond yields spiked to a 15-month high after Fed chairman Ben Bernanke signalled a likely end to asset buying by the middle of 2014. By 0800 GMT, Link REIT and New World Development each sank about 4 percent.

* A weak China manufacturing flash purchaser managers’ index reading combined with a cash crunch in the mainland to rock the Chinese banking sector and other growth-sensitive counters. China Minsheng Bank skidded 6.3 percent.

* China’s two shortest-term money rates spiked to record highs on Thursday, with the central bank again ignoring market pressure to inject funds despite fresh evidence that the economy is slowing.

* The flash HSBC Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 48.3 in June from May’s final reading of 49.2, drifting further away from the 50-point level demarcating expansion from contraction. It was the weakest level since September.

