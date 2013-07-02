FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares reverse course, fall as Chinese banks slide
July 2, 2013

Hong Kong shares reverse course, fall as Chinese banks slide

HONG KONG, July 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares fell for the first time in four days on Tuesday, as weakness in the Chinese banking sector erased early gains and suggested more slippage in the short-term.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.7 percent at 20,658.7 after starting the day up 1 percent as Hong Kong returned from a three-day holiday weekend. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 1.2 percent.

Some market players had expected the Chinese central bank to inject more than the 36 billion yuan ($5.9 billion) it allowed to flow into the banking system at the first of this week’s two scheduled open market operations.

Also weighing on Hong Kong shares were a pair of surveys released Monday - when the market was shut - showing growth in China’s vast factory sector slowed to multi-month lows in June.

ADVISORY:

* As part of broader changes to financial markets coverage, there will not be a final Hong Kong-China stocks combined daily closing report, unless the market make major moves.

