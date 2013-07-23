FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares climb, H-shares have best day in 7 months
#Financials
July 23, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares climb, H-shares have best day in 7 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong-listed Chinese shares had their best day in nearly seven months on Tuesday, lifted by mainland media reports seen as clarifying official tolerance for slowing growth and bolstering hopes of greater infrastructure spending.

Railway and construction material stocks jumped after the official Shanghai Securities News said Beijing may use investments in high-speed railways to help reduce overcapacity in sectors such as cement and steel.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 2.3 percent at 21,915.4 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 3.9 percent in its best daily gain since January 2.

