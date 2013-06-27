FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up 0.5 pct as retail sector rebounds
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 0.5 pct as retail sector rebounds

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher in volatile trade on Thursday, led by a bounce in retail stocks as investors hunted for bargains after recent market turmoil sparked by a cash squeeze in China.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.5 percent at 20,440.08, its highest close in a week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended down 0.1 percent.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.1 percent at 1,950.01 points while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings dropped 0.4 percent, hovering around its lowest since December 2012.

HIGHLGHTS:

* China shares reversed early gains and ended lower on Thursday, restraining Hong Kong markets as sentiment remained fragile. Investors opted to take profits after recent gains.

* Traders said “window-dressing” buying from fund managers ahead of the half-year gave markets a boost, with retailers strong after a recent sell-off. Shares of jewellery retailer Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd surged 4.9 percent, after the stock plunged to a record low on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.