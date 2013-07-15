Hong Kong shares close marginally up after China GDP

HONG KONG, July 15 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares pared gains to end only slightly higher on Monday, with investors waiting for further signs of stimulus to boost growth after China’s GDP growth slowed in the second quarter.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 21,303.31, hovering around one-month highs. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.1 percent.

China’s growth slowed in the second quarter to an annual 7.5 percent from 7.7 percent in the first quarter as weak overseas demand weighed on output and investment, testing Beijing’s resolve to keep up with reforms in the world’s second-biggest economy.

China’s central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said on Monday that economic growth faces relatively big downward pressure and the country will keep prudent monetary policy and reasonable credit supply to provide a good financial environment for small firms.