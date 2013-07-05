FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up 1.9 pct ahead of China, U.S. data
Sections
Featured
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: How to survive while covering a hurricane
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 5, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares close up 1.9 pct ahead of China, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rose for a second day on Friday as coal counters clawed back steep losses from earlier this week, buoyed by favourable stimulus talk from European central banks and ahead of pivotal data from the United States and China.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.9 percent at 20,854.7 points, eking out a 0.2 percent gain on the week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 2.1 percent on Friday, but slid 1.1 percent this week.

But gains on the day came in turnover some 27 percent below the 20-day average, with the U.S. coming off the Independence Day holiday. Investors were also unsure how U.S. non-farms payroll data due later on Friday will factor in any tapering of the Federal Reserve’s monetary easing.

Beijing is due to post June loan growth and money supply data from Monday, inflation on Tuesday and trade on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.