Hong Kong shares rise 0.5 pct in weak volume, helped by AIA

HONG KONG, July 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares produced modest gains in quiet Tuesday trade, as strength in Asia insurance giant AIA Group offset weakness among Chinese coal and Macau gambling stocks.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.5 percent at 20,683 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent.

Data showing China’s annual consumer inflation was higher than expected in June and factory-gate deflation persisted for a 16th month did not move markets significantly.

Beijing is due to release monthly trade data on Wednesday, with money supply and loan growth due by July 15.