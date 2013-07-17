FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares close up 0.3 pct, but CR Power plummets
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 17, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 0.3 pct, but CR Power plummets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares eked out gains in weak Wednesday trade, as strength in Chinese coal and cement counters helped offset a 10 percent plunge in China Resources Power.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent at 21,371.9 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings climbed 0.7 percent.

Several Hong Kong traders linked the fall in CR Power to widespread Chinese media reports citing a Chinese journalist affiliated with the official Xinhua news agency who alleged that some China Resources executives made the company incur hefty losses when it took over a coal mine in 2010, and they were suspected of corruption.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.