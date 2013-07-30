FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end up 0.5 pct, China banks gain on liquidity move
July 30, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares end up 0.5 pct, China banks gain on liquidity move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 30 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares crept higher in anemic Tuesday trade, lifted by strength in the Chinese banking sector as the central bank’s first cash injection since February eased jitters about a repeat of last month’s cash crunch.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.5 percent at 21,954 points after earlier testing chart resistance at about 22,034, a near-two month intra-day high set last Friday. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.3 percent.

Turnover in Hong Kong totalled $5.8 billion, nearing 2013 lows, as investors marked time ahead of the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and China’s official manufacturing managers’ index (PMI) early on Thursday and Friday’s U.S. jobs data.

