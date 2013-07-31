Hong Kong shares close down 0.3 pct but post best month in 10

HONG KONG, July 31 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended their best month in 10 on a whimper on Wednesday, as weakness in Tencent Holdings offset a strong mainland property sector after China’s politburo appeared to affirm greater official tolerance for home price increases.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3 percent at 21,883.7 points after earlier hitting its highest intra-day level since June 5. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent.

In July, the Hang Seng benchmark had its best month since September, climbing 5.2 percent. The H-share index rose 3.7 percent for its best monthly showing since January.

Bourse turnover fizzled out after an early spike as investors marked time ahead of the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting and the China official manufacturing PMI early on Thursday as well as U.S. jobs data on Friday.