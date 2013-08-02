FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end up 0.5 pct, Hutchison hits 2-year high
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares end up 0.5 pct, Hutchison hits 2-year high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares hit a two-month closing high on Friday, helped by strong gains for Hutchison Whampoa after the ports-to-telecommunications conglomerate trumped expectations with a 24 percent rise in interim net profit.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.5 percent on the day and 1 percent on the week at 22,191 points, its highest closing level since June 4. This was its sixth-straight weekly gain.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings ended up 0.1 percent on Friday, but down 0.2 percent this week. This was its first weekly loss in four.

Hutchison Whampoa shares soared 4.5 percent to its highest since August 2011. Chinese property shares also outperformed on hopes that regulators may allow the sector to resume capital raising in mainland markets.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.