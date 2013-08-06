FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 1.3 pct, HSBC dives on earnings
August 6, 2013 / 8:06 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares close down 1.3 pct, HSBC dives on earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered their heaviest daily loss in a month on Tuesday, pulled down by a 5 percent tumble for index heavyweight HSBC Holdings after its first half earnings disappointed investors.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 1.3 percent at 21,923.7 points in its biggest daily loss since July 8. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.8 percent.

Tuesday’s losses knocked shares of HSBC off Monday’s 11-week closing high after they soared 13 percent from a June 24 low. After the Hong Kong market closed Monday, Europe’s largest bank reported $14.1 billion in pretax profit in the first half, less than an expected $14.6 billion.

