FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end up 0.3 pct in weakest turnover in 2013
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 22, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares end up 0.3 pct in weakest turnover in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares eked out gains on Monday in the weakest turnover this year, helped by a 5.2 percent jump for China Resources Power that countered weakness in Chinese banks after Beijing scrapped the floor on lending rates.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent at 21,416.5 points, trapped in the same 345-point range for an eighth day. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.4 percent.

At $5 billion, turnover in Hong Kong was the weakest this year and was some 34 percent below its average in the past 20 sessions.

China Resources Power extended strong gains in afternoon trade after the company said its minority shareholders rejected a plan to merge with China Resources Gas.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.