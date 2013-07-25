FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end down 0.3 pct on weakness in mining
July 25, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares end down 0.3 pct on weakness in mining

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted a first loss in five sessions on Thursday, as weakness in mining companies offset strength that railway-related stocks showed after Beijing pledged more funding for the sector.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.3 percent at 21,901 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong also fell 0.3 percent as bourse turnover sank. Total turnover was about 18 percent below average.

China will scrap taxes for small firms, offer more help for ailing exporters and widen funding channels to speed railway investment, the cabinet said on Wednesday, in Beijing’s latest efforts to boost the slowing economy.

