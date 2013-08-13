Hong Kong shares close up 1.2 pct, H-shares extend strong rebound

HONG KONG, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at an 11-week high in fairly robust trade on Tuesday, with mid-sized Chinese lenders leading gains among battered cyclicals as investors covered short bets ahead of more corporate earnings.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1.2 percent at 22,541.1 points, the highest closing level since May 29. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong jumped 2.6 percent.

Helped by a slew of solid China economic data last week that eased fears about the world’s second-largest economy, the H-share index has risen 7.8 percent in the past four days.