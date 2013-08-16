FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end down 0.1 pct, but have best week in 9 months
#Financials
August 16, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares end down 0.1 pct, but have best week in 9 months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares, after tracking Friday’s roller-coaster ride for mainland Chinese markets, ended the day on a tepid note, but they still had their best week of the year.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.1 percent at 22,517.8 points, but gained 3.3 percent this week - its best weekly showing since the week that ended Nov. 23, 2012.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged up 0.1 percent on the day, surging 6.5 percent this week - its best gain since the week that ended Jan. 13.

During the day, mainland markets surged and then dived to end down. The surge was likely rooted in a fault at a brokerage’s trading system.

Everbright Securities said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange, after trading in its A-shares was suspended, that its trading system encountered problems Friday morning.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
