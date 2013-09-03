FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up 1 pct in 4th daily gain
September 3, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 1 pct in 4th daily gain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted a fourth straight daily gain, as Chinese cyclical counters rose again on Tuesday after favourable economic data, helping benchmark indexes test chart resistance at August highs.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 1 percent at 22,394.6 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong gained 2 percent to hit its highest closing level since June 6.

Growth in China’s services sector stayed steady in August, official data showed on Tuesday, adding to signs that government measures have started to help the world’s second-largest economy emerge from a prolonged slowdown.

