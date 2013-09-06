FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise, achieve biggest weekly gain in a year
#Credit Markets
September 6, 2013

Hong Kong shares rise, achieve biggest weekly gain in a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their highest since late May on Friday and posted their biggest weekly gain in a year, ahead of key economic data from the United States and China in coming days.

The Hang Seng Index finished up 0.1 percent at 22,621.2 points, its highest closing level since May 28. The benchmark had a weekly gain of 4.1 percent, its biggest since the week that ended Sept. 14, 2012.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong slipped 0.1 percent on the day, but jumped 5.2 percent on the week.

U.S. labour data for August will come out later on Friday. Beijing is due to release August trade data on Sunday, inflation on Monday, then industrial output, retail sales and urban investment on Tuesday. Money supply and loan growth data is expected from Sunday.

