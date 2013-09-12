Hong Kong shares edge up 0.1 pct, China coal counters limit gains

HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares crept higher on Thursday, lifted by Chinese banking and shipping counters as a global freight-cost index kept rising and China’s premier pledged to push ahead with financial reforms.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,953.7 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong ended flat.

Chinese coal counters slid, limiting index gains, after Beijing unveiled comprehensive measures to tackle air pollution on Thursday that involve slashing coal consumption.

The Chinese premier pledged on Wednesday to push ahead with reforms, with financial system change at the centre of his agenda and seen as the cornerstone of the newly-approved Shanghai free trade zone.

Dry bulk shipping counters rallied again as the Baltic Dry Index jumped 5.7 percent on Wednesday to its highest since Dec. 23, 2011. It has leaped 63.5 percent since an Aug. 12 trough.