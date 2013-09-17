FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Hong Kong shares finish 0.3 pct below 17-week high
September 17, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Hong Kong shares finish 0.3 pct below 17-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say Monday was a 17-week high, not 17-month)

HONG KONG, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped from a 17-week high on Tuesday, led by financial counters as turnover dropped ahead of the two-day meeting at which the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting is expected to start cutting its stimulus.

The Hang Seng Index, which on Monday had its highest close since May 22, fell 0.3 percent to 23,180.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong inched up 0.4 percent.

Wing Hang Bank surged 39.4 percent, its biggest daily gain since listing in 1993, after becoming the second Hong Kong family-run bank to receive a takeover offer in as many months. Its jump lifted rivals’ shares. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

