FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares slip for 2nd day ahead of Fed decision
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 18, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares slip for 2nd day ahead of Fed decision

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares slipped for a second-straight session in light volume on Wednesday as investors stayed away ahead of an expected paring of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

The Hang Seng Index - which ended on Monday at its highest since May 22 - slipped 0.3 percent to 23,117.5 points. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.6 percent.

Bourse turnover was at its weakest in three weeks at $6.5 billion, some 14 percent below its 20-day moving average.

The Fed is expected to release its decision at about 1800 GMT. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) is expected to be measured in any cuts to its $85 billion in monthly asset buying, while also seeking to reassure investors that the day of an actual policy tightening is still distant.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.