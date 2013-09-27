FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares up 0.4 pct, but have 1st weekly loss in Sept
September 27, 2013 / 8:09 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares up 0.4 pct, but have 1st weekly loss in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares had slim gains on Friday, trimming weekly losses as strength in Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings offset weakness in China’s financial sector.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.4 percent at 23,207 points, but shed 1.3 percent this week. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong shed 0.4 percent for the day and 2.6 percent for the week.

For both indexes, this was their first weekly loss in September. Turnover was lackluster ahead of a Tuesday holiday.

