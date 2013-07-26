FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares end up 0.3 pct, post 5th straight weekly rise
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 26, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares end up 0.3 pct, post 5th straight weekly rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index eked out an advance in lacklustre Friday trade, helped by a 3.9 percent climb for Chinese internet giant Tencent Holdings, and the benchmark produced a fifth straight weekly gain.

The Hang Seng Index ended up 0.3 percent at 21,969 points, while rising 2.8 percent this week. This was its best weekly showing since the week that ended Jan. 4 and is its longest weekly winning streak since October.

The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings finished flat on the day, but jumped 3.3 percent for the week - its biggest weekly advance in nearly three months.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.