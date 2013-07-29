FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close down 0.5 pct on weak financials
July 29, 2013 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close down 0.5 pct on weak financials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Monday, dragged down by Chinese financials and construction materials as lingering concerns on China’s slowing economy kept investors sidelined after weak Chinese industrial profits.

The Hang Seng Index slipped 0.5 percent to 21,850.15 points, but was still hovering around seven-week highs. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 1.2 percent to a one-week low.

At $5.4 billion, turnover in Hong Kong was at its second lowest this year and some 23 percent below its average in the past 20 sessions.

