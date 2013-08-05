FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up 0.1 pct, HSBC firmer ahead of H1 earnings
August 5, 2013 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares close up 0.1 pct, HSBC firmer ahead of H1 earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares eked out gains in weak Monday trade, helped by Europe’s largest bank HSBC Holdings, which hit an 11-week high ahead of releasing interim earnings after the market’s close.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.1 percent at 22,222.01 points. The China Enterprises Index of the leading Chinese listings in Hong Kong eased 0.09 percent.

Most Chinese dairy producers also rose after China banned New Zealand milk power imports following a contamination scare at New Zealand’s Fonterra, a development that sank Want Want China, seen reliant on New Zealand imports.

Baby product producers jumped on hopes of higher demand after the official Xinhua news agency reported China may allow more couples to have two children.

HSBC ended up 0.8 percent to HK$89.55, its highest close since May 21.

