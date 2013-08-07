FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
August 7, 2013 / 8:07 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares have worst day in 5 weeks, China data awaited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, August 7 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares suffered their worst day in five weeks on Wednesday, pulled down by a 4.1 percent loss for index heavyweight Tencent Holdings as investors took profits after a recent rally and remained cautious ahead of July China trade data.

The Hang Seng Index fell 1.5 percent to its lowest close since July 22 at 21,588.84 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong dropped 2.1 percent. Both suffered their heaviest daily percentage loss since July 3.

China is set to release trade data on Thursday and consumer and producer price data on Friday, which may provide clues on the health of the world’s second-largest economy.

