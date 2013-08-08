FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares rise after China trade data, Chong Hing Bank jumps
August 8, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares rise after China trade data, Chong Hing Bank jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, August 8 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday after two straight days of losses as investors regained confidence following stronger-than-expected China trade data, with the focus now turning to inflation due on Friday.

The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3 percent to 21,655.88 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong climbed 0.4 percent.

Shares of Chong Hing Bank Ltd and its controlling shareholder Liu Chong Hing Investment Ltd both jumped more than 17 percent on takeover talk.

China is set to release consumer and producer price data for July on Friday, which may provide further hints on the health of the world’s second-largest economy after stronger-than-expected trade data on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
