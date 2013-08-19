FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares end down for third straight session
August 19, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares end down for third straight session

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower for the third straight session on Monday, with investors awaiting further direction from mainland markets and ahead of major corporate earnings later this month.

The Hang Seng Index ended down 0.2 percent at 22,463.7 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong edged down 0.2 percent on the day.

Sinopec Corp, PetroChina Co Ltd, ZTE , China Resources Enterprises, and China Construction Bank Corporation are among those scheduled to announce earnings later this week.

On Friday, mainland indexes unexpectedly soared after heavy buying by China Everbright Securities Co. The buying evaporated and the spike was later blamed on a trading-system glitch. Everbright has said it will not sell shares purchased as a result of the internal trading error until further notice.

