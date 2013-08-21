FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares post 5th straight loss amid outflow concerns
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 21, 2013 / 8:12 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares post 5th straight loss amid outflow concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, August 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares posted a fifth-straight day of losses on Wednesday as investors remained cautious on concerns over outflows from Asian markets ahead of a China economic survey that could offer clues on the world’s second-largest economy.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.7 percent at its lowest in more than one week at 21,817.73. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.5 percent. Both have dropped more than 3 percent in the past four days.

China’s top offshore oil explorer CNOOC Ltd ended up 4.9 percent at its highest level in six months after the company posted on Tuesday a better-than-expected first-half profit and said it was on track to meet its 2013 output target.

The HSBC China “flash” manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for August, the earliest indicator of manufacturing activity in the mainland for the month, is due on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.