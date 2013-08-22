FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 22, 2013 / 8:07 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares snap 5-day losing streak on manufacturing signals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares reversed early losses and ended higher on Thursday, as investors covered recent shorts after positive European and China manufacturing surveys gave support to cyclical stocks.

The Hang Seng Index closed up 0.4 percent at 21,895.4. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.1 percent. For both, the gains were the first in six days.

Belle Int‘l Holdings, BYD Company Ltd, China Resources Land and China Shenhua Energy Co are among companies scheduled to announce earnings on Friday.

