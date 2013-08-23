FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares have worst week since mid-June
#Financials
August 23, 2013 / 8:06 AM / 4 years ago

Hong Kong shares have worst week since mid-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares surrendered early gains and edged lower on Friday, dragged by afternoon weakness in Chinese markets as investors stayed cautious ahead of a slew of earnings reports from heavyweight Chinese financials next week.

The Hang Seng Index closed down 0.2 percent at 21,863.51, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 0.4 percent.

On the week, both suffered their worst week since mid-June, down 2.9 percent and 2.8 percent, respectively.

Agricultural Bank of China , Ping An Insurance Group , China COSCO Holdings and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China are among companies scheduled to announce earnings next week.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
