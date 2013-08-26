Hong Kong shares rise on brighter China outlook

HONG KONG, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended higher on Monday, lifted by Chinese financial and energy shares, as investors cheered comments from Beijing that signalled China’s economy is getting back on a stable track.

On Monday, the Hang Seng Index closed up 0.7 percent at 22,005.32 points, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 1.4 percent. Both had their biggest daily percentage gains since Aug. 13.

In the morning, the state statistics bureau said China’s economy is showing clear signs of stabilisation, helped by policy support and some improvement in global demand, and is on track to meet the government’s 2013 growth target of 7.5 percent.