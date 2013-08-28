FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hong Kong shares fall to five-week low, PetroChina tumbles
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2013 / 8:11 AM / in 4 years

Hong Kong shares fall to five-week low, PetroChina tumbles

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares closed at their lowest level in more than five weeks on Wednesday, dragged down by energy and utility stocks as investors fretted over Syria and most regional markets slid again.

Shares in mainland energy giant PetroChina dived 4.4 percent while its subsidiary Kunlun Energy plunged 13.5 percent after reports that key executives were under investigation for “severe breaches of discipline.”

The Hang Seng Index ended down 1.6 percent at 21,524.65, its lowest closing since July 22. The China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong fell 2.2 percent to its lowest since Aug. 9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.