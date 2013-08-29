FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong shares close up 0.8 pct, China Merchants Holdings jumps
August 29, 2013

Hong Kong shares close up 0.8 pct, China Merchants Holdings jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares rebounded from multi-week lows on Thursday, tracking gains in regional markets as fears of an imminent U.S.-led strike on Syria abated and some companies reported good earnings.

On Thursday, the Hang Seng Index ended up 0.8 percent at 21,704.78, while the China Enterprises Index of the top Chinese listings in Hong Kong rose 0.9 percent.

Shares in China Merchants Holdings (International) Co Ltd jumped 9.7 percent to nearly a three-month high after the company reported a 10.2 percent increase in its first-half net profit.

